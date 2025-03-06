Kylie Kelce Gushes About Taylor Swift’s Incredible ‘Drive’ in Rare Comment About Pop Star: ‘To Witness It All…’

Kylie Kelce made a rare comment praising Taylor Swift, who's been dating her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, for a while now. In the March 6 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Jason Kelce's wife praised the pop star's amazing determination and drive.

During her conversation with celebrity guest Kate Hudson, their discussion shifted to Beyoncé. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress took a moment to praise the 35-time Grammy winner for navigating the entertainment industry with her hard work.

In tandem with the musicians working hard in the industry conversation, Hudson brought up Swift and appreciated her hard work and "attention to detail." Kylie, who has somewhat become family to the mega star, resonated with Hudson's feelings.

"Yes, the drive is incredible. To be able to witness it all is very cool," the former field hockey player added. Swift and Kylie's brother-in-law have been dating since 2023 and made their relationship public in September of that year.

The Kelce family, including Kylie and Jason's kids, have all attended at least one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts. The mother of three never explicitly spoke about Travis and the 14-time Grammy winner's relationship or discussed the latter in general.

However, she has subtly shown her support to the pop star and their relationship. At the 2025 Super Bowl, Swift was shockingly booed by the crowd while she was there to support the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Erin Andrews, a sports journalist, blasted NFL fans for their behavior and defended the Bad Blood singer. Kylie liked one of the Instagram posts that featured Andrews' pro-Taylor Swift comment. Moreover, the girls have reportedly been on double dates with the Kelce brothers.

In one podcast episode, she recalled hanging out with an A-list couple when she was newly pregnant. Kylie revealed that she had pregnancy nausea, which ended up with her and Swift whipping some homemade treats.

"I believe they were confetti, like Funfetti pancakes. Regardless, they hit. They were so good," she said at the time.