Kate Hudson's Running Point Gets Renewed For Season 2 on Same Day Noah Centineo's The Recruit Gets Cancelled By Netflix; DEETS

Netflix has renewed Kate Hudson's Running Point for Season 2 just one week after its premiere, on the same day it canceled Noah Centineo's The Recruit after two seasons.

Running Point premiered on February 27. The renewal was announced on Netflix's official X account, indicating high initial viewership and fan interest.

The series traces the journey of Isla Gordon, who had been overlooked her whole life. However, now that she has been appointed as the President of the LA Waves basketball team which is her family business, she embarks on an ambitious quest to prove her worth despite facing constant skepticism.

After a scandal brings down her brother as team president, Isla finds herself at the helm. With a mission to prove herself, she will have to get past the distrust of her brothers, the board of the team, and the sports world in general.

Kate Hudson, who appears in the series as Isla Gordon, toasted the renewal on social media with a post praising fans for making it happen. She was thrilled to see the show return and thanked viewers who made it a reality.

Hudson said in the announcement, "A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans. So we hear you, and so did Netflix. ‘Running Point’ is officially coming back for Season 2! Thank you so much everyone who watched the show so far!"

She added, "I’m just beyond thrilled because you’re really the reason why we’re able to come back and do another season. So thank you and we’ll see you next season!"

The show's rapid renewal follows Netflix's sudden cancellation of the spy thriller, The Recruit just after two seasons. This has caused a stir online with many people calling out the streaming giant's scheduling conflicts with a similar show The Night Agent.

All 10 episodes of Kate Hudson's Running Point are available to stream on Netflix.