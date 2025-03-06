Will Kate Hudson NEVER Marry Beau Danny Fujikawa? Running Point Actress Says 'Contractual Thing Is...'

Kate Hudson might never get married to her fiance, Danny Fujikawa. During her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed that she likes the idea of forever being engaged to her beau without entering the “contractual thing.”

Hudson and Fujikawa having been engaged for three years, and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star stated to be in no rush for tying the knot.

While in a conversation with Barrymore, the Bride Wars actress shared, “The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. I like the concept of freedom.” She further claimed that she liked the idea of “being engaged forever.”

Hudson also went on to reveal to the audience that her parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, too, have never tied the knot and have been together since 1983. The actress reminded the audience that Russell and Hawn “have never signed the contract. They’ve been engaged since I was 7.”

Hudson also shared that she does not feel butterflies over the process of getting married. She claimed that unlike others, she looks into the planning and the cost part rather than getting the feeling of partying and wearing pretty dresses.

Elaborating on the statements, the actress shared, “I just don’t have the same kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married... and I can’t wait for the party!’ It’s the opposite.’ She continued to add, “I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it, and then it’s going to cost so much money,’ and it’s just a lot.”

Previously, the Fool’s Gold star was married to Chris Robinson and shared a son, Ryder Robinson, with him. The former couple was married for seven years before calling it quits.