Diddy Trial: Cassie Ventura’s Friend Accuses Rapper of ‘Dangling’ Her From 17th Floor, Know What She Said

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual harassment, r*pe, s*x trafficking and violence.

Sean Diddy Combs is hit with yet another accusation amid his ongoing federal trials. Cassie Ventura’s former friend and designer, Bryana Bongolan, took the stand on Thursday to testify against the rapper.

Bongolan, 33, stated in the court that the music mogul dangled her from the 17th-floor balcony while also threatening to kill her.

The designer went on to claim that she had been good friends with Ventura, who dated Diddy Combs for 10 years. Bongolan shared that she often spent time with the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, and they even took d*ugs together.

Bryana Bongolan’s testimony against Sean Diddy Combs

Stepping in the court to testify against the rapper, Bryana revealed that she was spending time with her then-good friend, Ventura, at her L.A. apartment. In the morning, Bongolan heard a loud banging noise and asked Cassie to hide in the bedroom. Combs entered the house from the back door and looked furious.

The designer stated that she stepped onto the balcony and acted naturally. Combs, who was visibly upset, “lifted me up and put me on top of the rail” of the balcony.

Holding Bongolan up at the 17th story, the musician was repeatedly shouting, “You know what the f*ck you did.” She revealed that she had no idea what the rapper was talking about.

“I was trying not to slip and pushing back on him. I was scared to fall,” shared the designer. After 15-20 seconds, the rapper threw Bryana on the patio furniture, and Ventura came out of the bedroom in disbelief. She asked the latter, “Did you just hang her over the balcony?”

The artist and his ex-girlfriend then argued, and when Ventura told Combs that Bongolan’s girlfriend was also present in the apartment, it prompted him to leave.

Sean Diddy Combs is currently facing federal trials for the charges of s*x trafficking, r*pe, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

