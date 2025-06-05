Van Hunt and Halle Berry Are Engaged? Oscar-Winning Actress Reveals Details of 5-Year Relationship

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been in a relationship for the past 5-years and the Oscar-winning actress’ boyfriend has already proposed to her.

The Monster’s Ball star and Hunt made their joint appearance on Today’s Jenna and Friends, where the latter claimed that though he has already popped the big question, Berry has let it float, with no answer yet.

In response to the musician’s complaint, Berry went on to state the duo’s previous marriages and how they have gone in vain. Hunt also requested the talk show host to encourage the actress to say yes to him.

Van Hunt’s proposal to Halle Berry

While making an appearance on Jenna and Friends along with his girlfriend, the Seconds of Pleasure crooner revealed, "I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see.” He further added, "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

Meanwhile, Berry went on to say, “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't.”

As for the couple’s previous relationships, the Never Let Go star was married to David Justice, Eric Benet, and Olivier Martinez. She went on to reveal that despite the hesitation, she does see herself walking down the aisle one more time and tying the knot with Hunt. The singer, too, was previously married.

Berry went on to explain, "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married.” She continued, “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

As for the answer to when she will get married to the musician, the actress replied, “Soon.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt were first linked together in September 2020.

