Hugh Jackman Reacts To Martha Stewart’s Comments Over Calling Ryan Reynolds ‘Not So Funny’; Details Inside

Hugh Jackman has the most apt reaction over Martha Stewart’s comments about Ryan Reynolds. During the writer’s appearance at an event, she revealed that, according to her, Reynolds is “not so funny” in real life.

While Reynolds clapped back at Stewart’s comments, Jackman too had to add in. The Wolverine actor agreed to the former’s statements about Ryan and shared his thoughts on his X account.

Jackman wrote on his social media platform, "Finally someone says it." Meanwhile, previously, The Proposal actor himself reacted to the statements by his neighbor and shared, "I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

The Deadpool & Wolverine stars often get into a playful feud, which is not only entertaining for their fans but even for the industry celebs, who believe the actors to be the best of friends.

In Jackman’s 2020 interview, the Wolverine star took an aim at Reynolds, stating that it was Scarlett Johansson who started the banter by marrying the Marvel actor. The Hollywood star went on to reveal, "I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way.”

He further added, "And then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted."

On the other hand, Reynolds and Jackman recently celebrated their birthday month together by cutting a flowery cake together. The pictures were shared by Shawn Levy on his Instagram account.

Additionally, the actors individually posted pictures of each other on the occasion of each other’s birthday. Reynolds posted a photo of Jackman on October 12, in which the actor turned 55, and wrote, “I hope we get to do this til we’re 90. Happy Birthday. A lot of years. A lot of adventures.”

The Logan actor too shared a carousel post filled with the duo’s pictures and wrote, "On this day we celebrate Tammy... for delivering Ryan.”

On the work front, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman appeared together in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

