Ryan Reynolds Is Proud Of Blake Lively ‘In So Many Ways’ Amid Actress’ Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni: Sources

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have entered a legal battle after the actress accused the director of sexually harassing her on the set of It Ends With Us. Amidst the case filed in court, sources close to Lively claimed that Ryan Reynolds is standing by her side as a rock.

In a conversation with People Magazine, an insider shared that the couple shares a “special relationship” and has been extremely supportive of each other.

The lawsuit filed by the Age of Adaline star came to light after Baldoni allegedly carried out a smear campaign against the actress to “destroy her reputation.”

Apart from the actor-director, the complaint filed by the actress included the names of Jamey Heath, Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz. Other individuals named in the lawsuit include Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel, who were allegedly equally responsible for tarnishing the actress’s reputation.

Meanwhile, a source close to Lively and Reynolds revealed to media outlets, "Ryan is always her rock. They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways.”

Amidst filing the lawsuit, Blake Lively is looking forward to spending a peaceful Christmas with her husband and four children. The actress is preparing for the celebrations and focusing on making the holidays special for her kids. An insider stated, "For now, she's said what needed to be said."

A producers' meeting, which took place after the complaint was filed, was attended by Ryan Reynolds. The discussion reportedly addressed Baldoni’s actions towards the actress and "the hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production."

Other demands mentioned in the legal documents included "no more inquiries by [Baldoni] to [Lively's] trainer without her knowledge or consent to disclose her weight." However, Baldoni's attorney denied the allegations, calling them "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Meanwhile, Reynolds had been involved in the movie through writing and producing, which reportedly disturbed Baldoni, who held the director’s seat on the film.

Celebrities from the Hollywood industry have come out in support of Blake Lively following her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

