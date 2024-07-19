Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Would Cast Cary Grant In Exclusive Hollywood Version Of Deadpool; DETAILS Inside

Ryan Reynolds shares his pick for the character of Deadpool in the classic version of the Marvel movie. Ahead of the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, the actor states that Cary Grant would make a great superhero character onscreen. In his interview with Turner Classic Movies, Reynolds played Rapid Fire, where he said that the Grant-starrer film should be directed by Howard Hawks.

The actor also conversed with the Entertainment Weekly host, Ben Mankiewicz, where he shared that he comes nowhere close to Grant when it comes to acting.

In a previous interview with a media portal, the Green Lantern actor revealed that he let go of his salary from the film in order to pay the writers of the Marvel movie.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about casting Cary Grant as Deadpool?

During his appearance on TCM, Reynolds shared that he would want to see Cary Grant don the suit of Deadpool in the classic version of the superhero film. The Proposal actor stated, "I am in no way comparing myself to him. But I would think Cary Grant had a bit of a silver tongue. And I think Howard Hawks could direct it because the rapid-fire dialogue that he was so gifted at putting on the screen would suit him perfectly."

In conversation with Mankiewicz, Reynolds said, "I am definitely laying claim to [being] the next Cary Grant, particularly his retired era." The actor indulged in a conversation with the host for about an hour, during which he also shared his future projects, including serving as a producer on a documentary based on comedian John Candy.

Ryan Reynolds worked with the screenwriters for six years on Deadpool and Wolverine

In an interview with a news outlet, Reynolds revealed that he gave up the salary that he received for the Marvel movie to pay the screenwriters, with whom he worked for six years on the script. On the episode of Geeking Out, the writers shared that Fox Studios did not pay them for being on the sets and claimed that "Ryan Reynolds paid out of his own money, out of his own pocket.”

As Deadpool & Wolverine nears its release date, fans are quite excited to watch Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together on the screens. The Marvel movie is set to release in theaters on July 26.

