Sandra Bullock Caught in the Crossfire of Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Feud: Details

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sandra Bullock is being bizarrely dragged into Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s ongoing legal feud with her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The legal fight erupted just before Christmas when the Gossip Girl alum, 37, accused Baldoni, 40, of sexually harassing her on the aforementioned film’s set. At the same time, The New York Times released a story based on Lively’s legal complaint, accusing the Jane the Virgin alum of orchestrating a negative publicity campaign against her.

Baldoni, in turn, sued the publication for defamation and launched a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, accusing them of using their celebrity power to hijack his film and attempt to torpedo his career.

Back in July 2023, when filming for the Colleen Hoover adaptation wrapped, Reynolds posted a birthday tribute for Bullock, his The Proposal co-star, reading: “Happy Birthday to the most inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?”

The post was accompanied by a naked clip of the pair from the film, with fans speculating the caption was telling due to Lively’s demands for an intimacy coordinator to be on set “at all times” before resuming IEWU filming after the writer’s strike. A few other demands from the actress, as quoted by the Daily Mail, included: “No more improvising of kissing. All intimate touch must be choreographed in advance with Blake Lively and an intimacy coordinator. No biting or sucking of the lip without Blake Lively’s consent. All intimate on-camera touch and conversation must be ‘in character,’ not spoken from Justin Baldoni to Blake Lively personally.”

A fan wrote via social media: “The caption makes sense now.” Another added: “I guess he just screwed up his request to put a gag order on Justin’s lawyer because you can’t request the other party to remain quiet while you ridicule them on the internet.” A third person wildly claimed: “I smell a divorce between BL and Ryan in about two years tops.”

This comes after Lively and Reynolds made a shocking legal request following Baldoni’s lawyer releasing a bombshell unedited video from the It Ends With Us set to quash one of Lively’s several claims in her filing against Baldoni.

Lively and Reynolds want a judge to gag Baldoni’s attorneys, led by Bryan Freedman, alleging they made false statements about the case in the press.

Sources close to Baldoni told Daily Mail they believed it’s grossly unfair for Lively to demand a gag order after Justin has been defamed by The New York Times in an article they claim cost him three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars.

