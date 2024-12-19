Sarah Ferguson Opens Up About Her Equation With Queen Camilla; Says, ‘She Reminds Me Of Mum’

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared a great bond of friendship in their teens, as they were two girls trying to fit into the Royal family. At often times the sister-in-laws would step out for lunches and shopping, much like a relationship of sisters.

However, in a recent chat with the media portal, the Duchess of York opened up about having to gel well with Queen Camilla following the death of the former Princess of Wales. While sitting down for an interview with The Sunday Times, the former royal member talked about her equation with both Princess Diana and the Queen, despite the latter’s years-long affair with King Charles.

In conversation with the news outlet, Ferguson shared that she knew Camilla Parker Bowles from before she got married to the monarch, as she and the Duchess’ mom were good friends. Stating about how her relationship with the Queen Consort is talked about in the public domain, she said, "Diana was my best friend from the age of 14. That’s why it’s so big that The Queen and I get on now."

Lauding Camilla for the role she took up in the family, Ferguson claimed, "It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mom. I admire the extraordinary support she’s giving this country.” She further added, “I want to do as much for The Queen as possible. I wish they’d ask me to do more."

Even though she divorced Prince Andrew in 1997, the Duchess has been on good terms with the Duke, and often the couple has attended the royal ceremonies together. Ferguson, on multiple occasions, is seen sharing a laugh with the Queen.

Adding to her relationship with Lady Diana, Ferguson mentioned in her 2011 memoir that her bond with the late princess had been strained for quite some time before her death.

One of the excerpts from her book, Finding Sarah, read, “It is true that our friendship was periodically strained. Sadly, at the end [of Diana’s life], we hadn’t spoken for a year, although I never knew the reason, except that once Diana got something in her head, it stuck there for a while.”

Amidst her ups and downs in the royal family, Sarah Ferguson has managed to save her relationships with all of the members while also standing besides her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

