Scarlett Johansson AVENGES Colin Jost's Cruel Gag About Her During Joke Swap With Michael Che on SNL; Find More

Scarlett Johansson finally gets her long-awaited revenge against Michael Che during the Saturday Night Live 50th season finale episode, where she appeared as host. Colin Jost and Michael Che welcome Johansson to the Weekend Update segment to resolve the hilarious conflict.

For context, last year during Che and Jost's traditional joke swap segment, Che made Jost, who is Johansson's husband, say crude punchlines about the Black Window actress' va*ina. However, this episode was payback time.

Scarlett joined the comic duo on stage when Che began, "Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt."

Che acknowledged that his joke went too far: "Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes, comparing your va*ina to Costco roast beef."

Johansson, in her usual sarcastic tone, responded, "Yes, I remember that."

Che continued to provide an explanation for the explicit joke saying that he was "lashing out because I'm jealous," adding, "I've never seen a human vagina. Notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm."

Colin Jost then continued their tradition of making each other read previously unseen jokes they wrote for each other. He made Michael Che joke about having "more nipples than a pregnant dog," putting an end to the hilarious and goofy exchange.

Meanwhile, the Avengers: Endgame actress, a veteran SNL host herself, nodded to it, saying she's well aware of that fact about Che. Jost and Johansson got married three years after they met on the set of the live sketch-comedy show in 2017. The couple now shares a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, while the Lucy actress is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Rose from a previous marriage.

Scarlett Johansson will next appear on the big screen alongside Bridgerton and Wicked fame Jonathan Bailey, as well as dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth. It is set to release on July 4, 2025.

