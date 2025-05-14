Scarlett Johansson Confirms She Won't Return as Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Doomsday, Says 'Her Story is Complete'

Natasha Romanoff's death in Avengers: Endgame left many fans sad, and it seems that she will not be resurrected anytime soon. Scarlett Johansson has also confirmed that she will not be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow in Avengers: Doomsday or any future instalments, even though she loves the cast and would love to work with them again.

Advertisement

Even though Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth are returning to the MCU universe in various forms for Avengers: Doomsday, Johansson says her days at Marvel sets are over.

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play," she told Vanity Fair. "I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don't want to mess with that. For fans, too—it's important for them."

Did you know Johansson was not the first choice to play Natasha Romanoff? The role was first offered to Emily Blunt, but she declined the part because of a conflict.

The actress will be next seen in the American science fiction action film Jurassic World Rebirth, helmed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp. It is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie will also star Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The film will hit theatres in the United States on July 2.

Advertisement

During the Vanity Fair interview, Johansson also spoke about playing Zora, a covert-ops expert, in Jurassic World Rebirth. She revealed that working on the film often pushed her to trust her instincts. She has already watched a handful of scenes from the movie and recently flew to Las Vegas for a rousing presentation of film footage at CinemaCon.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lee Curtis Was 'Forced' to Get Cosmetic Surgery at 25 Due to Harsh Criticism? Actress Says 'It Was Very Embarrassing...'