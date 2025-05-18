Scarlett Johansson Reveals Being Eyed as ‘Sex Object’ Repeatedly After Lost in Translation Role With Bill Murray; Here’s Why

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most prominent names in the Hollywood film industry. But she had her struggling days as well. The actress who is now hailed for her work in outings such as Under the Skin, Jojo Rabbit, as well as the action-packed Marvel Studios films, recently spilled the tea about her hard time after working on the 2006 film Lost in Translation.

In her Vanity Fair interview, Scarlett Johansson stated, "After 'Lost in Translation,' every role that I was offered for years was 'the girlfriend,' 'the other woman,' a sex object — I couldn't get out of the cycle."

The actress then went on to state that back then, she felt it was her dignity now as an actor, also thinking that she couldn't do much about what was going on with her.

Even her representatives did not help the actress from We Bought a Zoo back then to avoid such roles, and were simply reacting "to the norm. The industry worked like that forever."

As per the actress from The Prestige, once an actress puts on clothes that she wants, once she simply expresses herself and then she "suddenly turn around and you're like, 'Wait, I feel like I'm being' — I don't want to say exploited because it's such a severe word."

In case you don't know, Lost in Translation stars Bill Murray, who played the character of a fading movie star in Tokyo. He is soon shown to befriend Johansson's college graduate.

Talking about her co-star, Scarlett Johansson stated that Bill Murray was in a challenging situation back then. She then went on to add that all the people on set, including the director, were "on tenterhooks around him."

Catch Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth. The actress will be seen acting alongside Jonathan Bailey and more. Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release on July 4, 2025.

