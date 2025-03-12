Scarlett Johansson Responds to Speculations About Black Widow’s Return to MCU: 'Let Her Have Her Hero Moment'

Scarlett Johansson has made it clear that Black Widow's arc within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is done. She thinks that it's time for fans to stop hoping for her return.

The Jurassic World: Rebirth actress assured in an interview with InStyle that Natasha Romanoff, is conclusively deceased after the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Despite the character's stand-alone prequel movie Black Widow (2021), Johansson clarified that there are "no return plans".

Johansson said, "Natasha is dead. She is dead. She's dead. Okay?"

Fans, though, are still clinging to hope. Johansson admitted to their hesitation, explaining that everyone still hopes that Natasha can be brought back. But the actress is adamant that the character's journey ended on a befitting, heroic note — one which should not be reversed.

MCU fans "just don't want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’" Johansson stressed. For the unversed, Natasha sacrificed her life to collect the soul stone, a monumental moment in the film that tracks the Avengers' role in defeating Thanos and restoring universal peace.

Johansson explained that Natasha's self-sacrifice was instrumental in keeping the universe in balance and that it was time to allow her to rest. She added, "Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let it go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment."

Johansson's exit from the MCU wasn't without controversy. In 2021, she sued Disney in a high-profile case, claiming that the simultaneous theatrical and Disney+ release of her movie, Black Widow, breached her contract, which guaranteed an exclusive theatrical run. The case was eventually resolved, although the details were never disclosed.

After wrapping up the Black Widow book, Johansson has taken on new artistic endeavors. One of them is her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, featuring June Squibb.

In the meantime, Scarlett is coming back to the big screens with The Phoenician Scheme (June 6) and Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2) while the MCU gears up for its new phase with Thunderbolts* arriving in May 2025.