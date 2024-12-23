Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked Amid Getting Roasted By Husband Colin Jost During SNL Skit; Details Inside

Colin Jost roasted his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during his Saturday Night Live skit while the actress watched the performance from backstage. In the Weekend Update segment of the comedy sketch, Jost and Michael Che exchanged their jokes about each other. Surprisingly, the comedian went on to acknowledge his star wife.

During the sketch, Jost stated, "I want to dedicate this next joke to my boo, Scarlett Johansson." The camera soon went on to cut to the Black Widow actress, who was seen nodding her head in validation.

Meanwhile, breaking his character in the skit, the actor-comedian went on to say, "No! No! Oh my gosh, she's so genuinely worried!" He further cracked a joke on the actress' 40th birthday. He went on to say, "Hey boo, y'all know Scarlett just celebrated her 40th birthday, which means I'm about to get up out of there."

He added, "We just had a kid together, and y'all ain't see no pictures of him yet because he's black as hell." Following the statement, a photoshopped picture of the couple along with their child appeared on the screen, which made the audience burst into laughter.

Moreover, Jost went on to comment on Johansson’s postpartum journey. He said, “Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from its menu, but I ain’t tripping. I have been eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid... Nah, nah, I just playin’ baby. You know I don’t go downtown! Shiz! That’s gay as hell!”

The actress’ jaw dropped the moment she heard the statements. As for the love story of Johansson and Jost, the couple met on the sets of SNL when the actress hosted an episode back in 2017. Three years later, the duo got married.

The couple welcomed their first son in 2021 after keeping the pregnancy very quiet. The actress is also a mother to a daughter, Rose, whom she shares with her ex-husband and French journalist, Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014-2017.

