Throwback To When Justin Bieber Spent 48 Hours With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at Age 15; Inside Viral Video

Since the Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest, several clips of the rapper making alarming comments have been going viral. One such clip, featuring Justin Bieber—who was a minor at the time—has resurfaced, showing the two spending 48 hours together.

The viral Diddy and Bieber clip, originally posted by Bieber on his YouTube channel, shows Diddy saying, “He's having 48 hours with Diddy; where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose.”

He further commented that it was a "dream" for a 15-year-old, adding that while he didn’t have legal guardianship of Bieber, he had “custody” of him for the next 48 hours and that they would be going "full crazy."

Another clip gaining attention features their 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the interview, the host brought up that Diddy had gifted his son a Bentley and jokingly suggested he could buy one for Bieber too.

In response, Bieber mentioned that Diddy had promised him a Lamborghini, but he never received it. Diddy then replied, "The Lamborghini was for a day or two, and he had access to the house. And he knows better than to be talking about the things he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain't for everybody."

These clips have resurfaced as some netizens speculate that Justin Bieber may have been a victim of the alleged crimes associated with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Advertisement

The news surrounding Diddy has dominated the headlines, with many shocked to learn about the Baby Oil bottles seized during a raid at his home in March. His arrest in September in New York City added to the public's astonishment.

Currently, the rapper is behind bars and appears desperate to secure his release. He has appealed his bail plea twice before, both of which were rejected. Now, he is making another attempt to gain bail, as reported by Billboard.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Struggling Mentally After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest? Insider Claims He Is 'Completely Disgusted' By Former Friend's Scandal