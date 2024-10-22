Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Diagnosed With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia; All We Know About Condition

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of rape and abuse.

Harvey Weinstein, 72, who was accused of multiple sexual misconducts and is currently spending his time in prison, is reportedly battling chronic myeloid leukemia. Two sources reported the diagnosis to NBC News.

The insiders further shared that Weinstein is currently treating it in jail at Rikers Island in New York. In a statement to the publication, Craig Rothfeld, the producer’s legal healthcare representative stated, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

Chronic myeloid leukemia, also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a type of cancer that begins in the bone marrow’s certain blood-forming cells. A genetic alteration occurs in the early version of myeloid cells that make platelets, red blood cells, and most types of white blood cells (except lymphocytes)—forming an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL, which turns into a CML cell, according to the American Cancer Society.

As per the outlet, they then grow and get divided, building up in bone marrow and spilling over into the blood. In some period, the cells can also settle in different body parts. This type of cancer is slowly growing but this can alter into a fast-growing acute leukemia which is difficult to treat.

According to NBC News, the Hollywood producer had already been dealing with some major health problems. For the unversed, he had an emergency heart surgery last month, alleviating a significant amount of fluid in his heart and lungs.

In July, the 72-year-old individual tested positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia, resulting in him being hospitalized.

The producer, who was serving a 23-year sentence, his New York conviction was reportedly overturned as the New York Court of Appeals found that the judge in the trials gave an improper ruling because he let women, who were not part of the case, testify on the accusations

However, he still remains behind bars because in 2022, he was convicted on charges of rape in Los Angeles, and as per the ruling, he has to serve his 16-year jail sentence.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same,

