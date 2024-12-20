Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mouthed 'You Okay?' to Son During Recent Court Appearance: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared to address his son when he attended his recent federal court hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 18. The disgraced music mogul apparently acknowledged his son and other spectators, according to ABC.

Dressed in khaki prison garb, the 55-year-old attended a status hearing in the government’s case accusing him of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In court, Combs seemed to mouth the words, “You okay?” to one of his sons, who responded by nodding and placing his fist over his heart, as reported by ABC News.

A source close to Combs previously told Page Six, People, and other media outlets that the Bad Boy Records founder is doing well, is fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense. The tipster also mentioned that Diddy remains in good spirits and is always happy to see his children.

During the hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian asked Combs' defense team to avoid any surprises, requesting that updates to the motion schedule be in place by January 3.

As he was leaving the courtroom, Combs addressed spectators again, saying, “Happy Holidays, y’all,” according to the aforementioned news network.

Combs is expected to return to court on March 17 and will spend the holidays behind bars at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, after recently abandoning all efforts to secure release before his scheduled May 2025 trial. He had unsuccessfully requested bail three times, with Judge Subramanian ruling at the time of his final appeal that he posed a risk of witness tampering if released.

Combs has been incarcerated since his September 16 arrest, despite pleading not guilty to the federal charges against him. His indictment, unveiled a day after his arrest at an NYC hotel, revealed that the Grammy winner was accused of orchestrating alleged "freak-offs," which the feds claim were elaborate sex performances involving male sex workers and women who were forced or coerced into participating.

