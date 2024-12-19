Sean Diddy Combs Looks Thinner and Grayer After Three Months in Jail: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly lost a significant amount of weight and looks thinner than before following three months of staying behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a journalist.

Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who attended Diddy’s court hearing on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on Wednesday, December 18, noted that the disgraced music mogul appeared astonishingly leaner and greyer as he stood in front of a federal judge. She attributed the change in his physique to the harsh prison conditions, which are, needless to say, very different from the luxurious lifestyle he is accustomed to.

“Detention is starting to wear him off,” Millner noted, adding, “He appeared grayer a little bit.”

However, a source previously told Page Six that the Bad Boy Records founder is fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense. The tipster revealed that the rapper is very active, in good spirits, and always looks forward to seeing his children. The insider also mentioned that Diddy works out regularly in jail.

Combs has been denied bail three times by three different judges since his September 16 arrest, prompting him to abandon all efforts to secure release until his scheduled May 5, 2025 trial.

Diddy was placed on suicide watch during his first week at Brooklyn’s notorious MDC but was taken off it shortly after, with his lawyer arguing that his client was focused and mentally stable.

Attorney Marc Agnifilio, however, previously admitted that food is the roughest part of Combs’ imprisonment.

The Coming Home hitmaker’s usual meals in prison reportedly consist of cereal, fruit, or pastries for breakfast; hamburgers, fish or beef tacos for lunch; and chicken fajitas, pasta, or roast beef for dinner.

For Thanksgiving, per various media reports, Combs enjoyed a typical holiday meal consisting of roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and more.

According to TMZ, he is set to have baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls for Christmas.

