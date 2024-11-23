Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Proposes Manhattan's Upper East Side as Temporary Residence Until May 2025 Trial in His Third Bail Attempt; Decision Expected Next Week

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs proposed Manhattan’s Upper East Side as his temporary address until his trial in May 2025, should he be granted bail, during a hearing on Friday, November 21. The hearing, which ended without a decision, marked Diddy’s third attempt to secure bail since his September 16 arrest at a NYC hotel on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Combs, 55, entered the Manhattan courtroom dressed in khaki jail attire on Friday. He smiled and waved at his family seated in the second row, including his 17-year-old twin daughters, according to People.

Following intense arguments during the two-hour hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian instructed both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the defense team to submit proposals by Monday, November 25 noon detailing the types of communication Combs would be permitted if granted home confinement, as reported by Inner City Press.

Prosecutors argued that Combs “cannot be trusted” to comply with any conditions imposed, while the defense countered that the proposed guidelines were “far more restrictive” than jail, including limited phone access to lawyers, restricted visitations, maintaining a visitor’s log, and avoiding contact with witnesses.

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Set To Produce Netflix Docuseries About Sean Diddy Combs' Abuse Case; To Uncover 'Complex Narrative Spanning Decades'

Regarding Combs’ proposed temporary residence, a defense attorney informed Judge Subramanian that, if granted bail, Combs would reside in a three-bedroom apartment in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

Advertisement

Two previous judges had denied Combs’ bail requests, citing concerns over potential witness tampering—something prosecutors recently accused him of doing even while in custody.

In a filing last week, prosecutors alleged that Combs had made “relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses, including victims of his abuse who could provide powerful testimony against him.”

Friday’s hearing marked the second time Combs appeared in court this week. At a prior hearing on November 19, Judge Subramanian ruled in Combs’ favor by excluding evidence obtained during a sweep of his cell at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center from consideration in his bail hearing. Subramanian also instructed prosecutors to discard 19 pages of notes that Combs’ attorneys argued were privileged legal materials.

Combs faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if found guilty of the charges listed above.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Sean Diddy Combs' Fortune At Risk? A Breakdown Of His Business Empire's Current State Amid Ongoing Legal Issues