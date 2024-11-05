Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Thanks Kids For Their Strength During Emotional Jail Phone Call On His Birthday

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs, the hip-hop mogul, remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial for serious charges. His children called to celebrate his birthday.

In a phone call shared on Instagram by his son, Justin Dior Combs, Diddy thanked his seven children. The video, posted on Monday, captured an emotional Diddy thanking his kids for their love and support. The children, who sang Happy Birthday over the call, brought the embattled artist to tears.

“I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion. “I can’t wait to see y’all. I just want to say that I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls. I mean, all y’all just for being strong.”

Diddy continued to share his pride in his children’s fortitude. “Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love you,” he said. Despite the challenging circumstances, Diddy made it clear that the strength of his family has given him comfort.

The rapper also noted how grateful he felt on his birthday, even from behind bars. “I got the best family in the world. [It’s] my birthday. I’m happy. Thank you,” he said, expressing how his family has kept his spirits up. Diddy hinted that his children might be visiting him soon, adding, “See you in a couple of days.”

Diddy is a father of seven: sons Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Dior Combs, 30, and Christian 'King' Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, and Love Combs, 1.

His children have shown consistent support since his September arrest, standing together amid the heavy allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy shares Christian, D’Lila, and Jessie with the late Kim Porter, whom he dated from 1994 to 2007. He adopted Quincy, Porter’s son, with musician Al B. Sure. Justin’s mother is fashion designer Misa Hylton, while Chance’s mother is Sarah Chapman. Diddy welcomed his youngest daughter, Love, with Dana Tran.

In early October, Diddy’s children issued a joint statement defending their father. “The past month has devastated our family,” they wrote on Instagram. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.”

The statement further read, “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

