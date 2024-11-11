Sharon Stone, Cher And Other Hollywood Stars Insist On Leaving US Amid Kamala Harris' Loss Over Donald Trump

Donald Trump making his way back into his office surely did not make everyone happy. Many celebrities who were against him and showed their support for Kamala Harris during the presidential election have expressed their disappointment on social media.

Prior to the election and after the results were out, there were some celebrities, who expressed their consideration to leave the country, along with the reason behind it.

Many influential figures including Sharon Stone, Cher, and America Ferrera have reportedly talked about leaving the United States. Back in July, Stone told the Daily Mail about her consideration of a house in Italy. She added, “I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

During her conversation with The Guardian in 2023, Cher was asked about the possibility of Trump becoming the president. She said that she almost got an ulcer the last time. Cher added, “If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave (the country).”

Along with them, Barbie star, America Ferrera is also considering leaving the US with her family and moving to the UK, as per a source, who told this to Daily Mail. She reportedly wants a future for her kids that is more promising. The insider also revealed about her disappointment over Harris’s loss.

Minnie Driver is someone who has already left the country. Back in July, she told The Times about moving back to the UK. Talking about Trump‘s potential return to the White House at that time, she said that she would find it hard to consider moving back to the States.

She expressed, “If I lived in a red (Republican) state, no, I couldn't (return). But living in California, you are somewhat insulated.”

The Game of Thrones alum, Sophie Turner also falls on this list. According to the New York Post’s article, while talking about Trump’s potential victory previously, the actress shared that she would leave the country to go back to her motherland.

There have been numerous other celebrities, who have expressed their disappointment over Trump becoming the 47th president of the country including, Ariana Grande, Christina Applegate, Billie Eilish, and many more.

But there are many famous figures who backed the current president including, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Amber Rose, Zachary Levi, Rosanne Barr, Hulk Hogan, Dr. Phil, and Mel Gibson among others.

