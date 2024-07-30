‘She Was A Brilliant Actor’: Olivia Munn Remembers Erica Ash After Actress Passes Away At 46 Due To Cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Olivia Munn gets emotional over losing her co-star and actress, Erica Ash after she died at the age of 46. Ash breathed her last on July 29, Monday, after battling cancer for over a year. Munn shared a clip of the late actress on her Instagram stories and wrote an emotional note alongside the picture. The mom of a two-year-old shared the screen space with Erica Ash in the 2021 film Violet. While Munn played the lead character, Ash portrayed Lila.

The X-Men Apocalypse actress, too, had been battling with breast cancer and spoke out to her audience about her diagnosis in March this year. Along with a picture of herself on the hospital bed, the actress put out a post with a description of her disease.

Olivia Munn’s tribute to Erica Ash

On her Instagram story, Munn shared that she was sad over Erica Ash’s death at the age of 46. The actress, on her social media account, wrote, “So sad to hear about the passing of Erica Ash after a long battle with cancer.”

She added, “We worked together on the movie Violet that came out in 2021. She was a brilliant actor who brought so much to every moment.” “Rest in love,” Munn concluded.

On Monday, BET announced the death of the Survivor’s Remorse actress via a statement. Posting pictures and videos of Ash, BET took to their Instagram to state, “Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash, who has passed away at the age of 46.”

The statement further read, “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as the legal drama In Contempt and the reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

As soon as the news of Ash’s passing was spread on the internet, tributes poured in for the actress from across the Hollywood industry.

Tributes pour in for Erica Ash

With the Uncle Drew actress passing away on Monday, her co-stars and people from the film fraternity paid tributes to the actress. On her Instagram, Loni Love shared, "I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash's passing... Erica was talented and hilarious; whether it was the show Survivor's Remorse or MadTV, she would put her all into her work.”

Neicy Nash Betts, who is popularly known for her roles in Reno 911 and Claws, paid tribute to Ash on her social media platform. Betts wrote, “Rest Well, Pretty Girl.” She further wrote, “Your last text to me was ‘I’m gonna make you my #wcw’ Then we had a good keke. You will be missed! Thank you for all the laughs! I am sending my deepest condolences to your family & loved ones.”

Erica Ash is survived by her parents and siblings.

