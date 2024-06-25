‘She’s The Best Birthday Present’: Mindy Kaling Reveals Welcoming Baby No 3 Earlier This Year; Shares Happy News On Instagram

Mindy Kaling is a mom of three!

The Office alum surprised people by announcing that she welcomed her third child, a daughter, in February this year. The comedian, who is also mom to daughter Katherine "Kit," 6, and son Spencer, 3, dedicated a sentimental post to her kids who remind her of “pure joy!”

Mindy Kaling shares the happy news on Instagram

On Monday, June 24, The multihyphenate took to Instagram to announce that she secretly welcomed baby no.3 earlier this year. She shared a sweet picture of her infant daughter Anne with her siblings Kit and Spencer.

"In late February, I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined," Kaling wrote in the caption. She penned down a beautiful and emotional love letter to her children, calling them a reminder of “pure joy” whenever she veers into “cynicism.”

“I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline,” she added. “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

Kaling opens up about motherhood

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, The Mindy Project actress confessed that it takes “a village to raise kids.” The “village” in her life includes her nanny, her father Avu, and fellow mom and actress Reese Witherspoon, whom she praises for being "a great source of parenting advice."

Kaling never revealed the father's identity or showed her kids' faces on social media. "I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not," she told the outlet.

When asked whether her kids would follow in her footsteps, she said she could see her daughter eventually being interested in acting.

“She did a little bit of musical theater and liked it, but again, wanted to be the star of the production and wasn’t and thus kind of lost interest,” she said, adding that her son Spencer is too shy and not into it.

Kaling is currently working on her new Basketball sitcom Running Point starring Kate Hudson which will be released on Netflix in 2025.