Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Hearing To Drop Dad's Last Name Delayed Due To Clerical Reasons; Brad Pitt Reportedly Upset With Daughter's Decision

It seems like Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will have to wait a little longer to remove her dad’s last name from her moniker. The teenager, who officially applied to drop Pitt from her name on May 27, her 18th birthday, will have to wait until mid-August, as her July 29 hearing in the Los Angeles court on the matter got delayed due to clerical errors.

Shiloh’s acclaimed lawyer, Peter Levine, said in a statement obtained by various media houses that the court was unable to complete his client’s background check ahead of Monday’s hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19. “Everyone undergoing a name change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of a clerical error, Shiloh’s hearing has been continued to a new date,” he noted.

Brad Pitt reportedly not happy with his daughter’s decision to drop his title

Following Shiloh’s May filing in the Los Angeles Superior Court, a source close to the Bullet Train actor told People that Pitt is aware of his daughter’s decision and is evidently upset about it. “The reminders that he's lost his children are, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them,” the insider added.

Shiloh, for those who may not know, is one of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Her other siblings include Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; Knox, 15; and Vivienne, 15.

For the record, Shiloh is not the first of the six Jolie-Pitt siblings to alter her moniker. Vivienne’s name appeared as Vivienne Jolie in the program of her Broadway musical The Outsiders a few weeks ago. She helped produce the effort alongside her mother. Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at Spelman College in November.

In July, Shiloh published a name change announcement in the Los Angeles Times, noting she would go by Shiloh Jolie instead of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in the future. California law requires an applicant to publish the legal forms in a local newspaper for one month before a judge can approve the name change petition.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ugly divorce

Eight years after their separation, the former Hollywood flames are yet to legally settle their contentious divorce battle. The couple, who were married for two years between 2014 and 2016, have been fighting over their vineyard in the South of France, which they co-owned.

In some of the latest court filings around the case, the actress’s lawyers accused Pitt of abusing his wife while married, which led to her leaving him and filing for divorce. The actor, for his part, has denied the claims.

The duo, too, have had their fair share of name revisions. While Jolie dropped her dad Jon Voight’s last name, Pitt shed his first name, William, in favor of his middle name, Bradley.

