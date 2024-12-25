‘Single Mom, Separate...’: Tori Spelling Teases Christmas Scenes At Her Home; Reveals Which Of Kid Didn’t Get Any Gift Last Year

Juggling life as a single mom can be hard and nobody gets it more than Tori Spelling! On this week’s episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills: 90210 actress admitted that her 16-year-old daughter Stella didn’t get any Christmas present last year. But the reason is more adorable than the story!

The actress revealed that Stella was a big helping hand during the holiday seasons and helped her get presents for everyone and wrap them, except for hers. "Dean used to help me wrap all the gifts, but obviously, now I'm a single mom, separate households," she said of her ex-husband Dean McDermott with whom she shares her five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7.

“So Stella wraps all the gifts with me, and it's just, poor thing. She shops the gifts with me,” Spelling added. She then revealed that last year her oldest daughter didn’t get a present at all because she waited till the last minute to do everything.

The actress revealed how Stella is big on family tradition and didn’t want to let down her siblings. So geared up and helped her mom manage everything to the T. "This is tradition. This is what we've always done. We're gonna do it. I'll do it with you. I don't care about my gift. I don't want a gift," Spelling recalled her daughter saying this to her.

The Saved by the Bell actress shared how her daughter realizes that holiday seasons can be stressful for her. Therefore she focuses on having a good Christmas more than getting gifts for the sake of her mother.

Spelling couldn’t buy Stella’s present as they went shopping together and then it was Christmas morning and a little too late to buy presents. "She stayed up all night with me wrapping gifts. I think she and I finally went to bed at like 4 in the morning," the actress recalled.

However, bygones are bygones and Spelling is ready with her daughter's Christmas list for this year and intends to not disappoint.