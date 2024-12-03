‘Sleeping On The Streets’: Loki Star Jack Veal Opens Up About His Homeless Situation In New VIDEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental abuse

Loki season 1 star Jack Veal has opened up about being homeless in the new video he dropped on his social media platform. The young artist who played the role of the kid variant of Loki pleaded his fans for help amidst being in a terrifying situation.

Taking to his TikTok account, the actor shared that he has been through abuse, and neither was his upbringing good. Seventeen years later, the actor now struggles to find shelter and other basic requirements.

In his video, the actor detailed his situation and revealed, "Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17, and I'm homeless. You may know me from 'Loki,' 'End of the F***ing World,' or various other movies where I played important roles. I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth."

He further added, "Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse, and et cetera. I didn't have a very good upbringing. I struggle with mental health. I have autism, ADHD and am being screened for bipolar and psychosis."

The Marvel star went on to say that he could not go to his grandparents' house as his grandfather's situation is deteriorating, and he could have been a burden over their shoulders. He considered getting help from the public services, too, but in vain.

Further in his message to his fans, he said, “I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe, and is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day. It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to just share this, do something, and spread the message of how the government is treating kids."

While closing off the video, Veal claimed that he required help, and not necessarily in terms of money. He stated that he will put other information and updates in the coming days.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

