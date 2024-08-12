Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Perform Their 1999 Hit The Next Episode At Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony; DEETS

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre teamed up for an impeccable performance during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The duo made everyone nostalgic as they performed their 1999 hit, The Next Episode.

As per Variety’s report, before Dr. Dre joined Dogg on a nearby stage for an energetic performance of the pair's hit song, The Next Episode, the rapper ran through a rendition of Drop It Like Its Hot on Long Beach.

Along with the two rappers, other artists had also lined up for the performances including Billie Eilish, H.E.R, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. It appeared that the performance was a nod to Dogg's roots as he hails from the aforementioned location. For the unversed, the next Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Young, Wild & Free rapper has been involved in the Olympics in some way or the other. According to the outlet, the vocalist was present from the start of the Olympics, leading the torch in its last journey in Paris. He ran through Saint-Denis to the Stade de France.

Dogg is known for his commentary online, he did the same during the Games. The rapper created multiple viral moments because of his reactions to the competition. He also showed his support by cheering the women’s gymnastics team and rubbing elbows with the athletes.

Apart from this, he took swimming lessons from Michael Phelps, watched a horse whose name was Gin & Juice, did affirmations with none other than Suni Lee, and took a special tour of the Louvre. His contribution to the Games is truly appreciated by his fans on social media.

The closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics was very special yet creative as the legendary actor, Tom Cruise performed a skydiving stunt which wowed the audience. The actor carried the flag off to LA as the Games will occur there in 2028.

According to the publication, Dogg’s latest album, BORD was released in 2022. As of now, he is working on his forthcoming album titled, Missionary. This will be produced by his longtime work partner Dr. Dre. Along with that, rapper 50 Cent revealed that he would also be a part of the venture.

