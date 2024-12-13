Snoop Dogg To Star In New Movie Of The Fifth Element Director; Check Details Inside

Snoop Dogg is coming back to big screens. After enjoying the highly acclaimed rapper’s music for generations, he is set to appear in a film which will be directed by Luc Besson. For those who do not know, Besson has been spreading his wings with his artistry work through titles such as The Fifth Element, Lucy, and more.

As per reports by Variety, the rapper who is also a celebrated media personality, will be seen in the film which is a science fiction outing, titled The Last Man.

According to the outlet, the film will be a comedy take on Luc Besson’s 1997 blockbuster which starred Gary Oldman, Bruce Willis, and Milla Jovovich. No other casting details have been announced as of yet.

Meanwhile, this will be the second project on which the Drop It Like It's Hot artist and Luc Besson will be working together. The duo first collaborated back in 2006 for a live-action-animated hybrid movie titled Arthur and the Invisibles.

In the aforementioned entry, Snoop Dogg had voiced the character of Max.

A report by MovieWeb suggests that Luc Besson has been eager to collaborate with the Young, Wild & Free rapper for another outing.

"I’ve been a big fan of Snoop Dogg’s music ever since 'Who Am I,'" the director had reportedly stated.

Luc Besson then went on to mention that after doing a project together 20 years ago, both he and Snoop Dogg wanted to “work together again and needed the right project”.

Meanwhile, even the Let it Roll artist has shown his interest in the feature stating that since he came across The Professional, he always wanted to work with Luc Besson.

Plot details of The Last Man have been kept under wraps as of now.

