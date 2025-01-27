‘Someone’s Going To Hell...’: Timothee Chalamet Called Out for Cracking ‘Out of the Line’ Joke About Jimmy Carter During SNL Gig

Timothee Chalamet gets slammed by the audience over his inappropriate joke about the late President Jimmy Carter. The actor stepped up on the SNL stage for the third time and during his instructor gig, he asked other performers to mimic flying and swimming before shouting “Jimmy Carter.”

As the dialogue echoed through the auditorium, one of the viewers seated for the show gasped, and even the ones watching the episode from the comfort of their homes felt that the line was “disrespectful.”

The fans of SNL took to the comment section of YouTube, where the video was posted, to express their thoughts on the joke. One of the users wrote, “Someone’s going to hell for that one.”

Another fan shared, “Was funny until that Jimmy Carter line. Totally disrespectful and out of line. And yes, I have a sense of humor and love the show but that was just horrible and too soon... I hope his family didn’t see that.”

Another critic went on to pen, “Too soon.” They further added, “The Jimmy Carter bit was wild.” One of the followers also went on to point out that the joke was “out of line.”

While the Dune star has not yet responded to the comments, he did make an appearance at the SNL afterparty on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former President Jimmy Carter was laid to rest earlier this year and the funeral of the dignitary was attended by President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, and the monarch of England, King Charles, among many other personalities.

As for Chalamet’s performance, the actor also went on to poke fun at himself and mocked his award show losses over the years.

