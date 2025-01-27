Timothee Chalamet Shows Up to SNL Afterparty Without Beau Kylie Jenner Following His Third Stint as Host; DEETS

Timothee Chalamet took the Saturday Night Live stage for the third time and later was spotted entering the afterparty venue without his girlfriend Kylie Jenner beside him. The actor was dressed in a Bombers Yankee jacket paired with grey pants.

Chalamet chose black for the shoes and a baseball hat to complete the look. For his comedy sketch in the episode, the Dune star went on to poke fun at the award ceremonies and loses while also marking his first time as a musical guest at the show.

The actor went on to perform the tracks from his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. Chalamet performed songs like Outlaw Blues, Tomorrow is a Long Time, and Three Angles.

Previously, the Wonka star performed his gig in 2023, and Jenner accompanied the actor to the afterparty. That was the first instance when the fans speculated the duo to be a couple.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has just broken up with Travis Scott and got along with Chalamet for fun. However, post-2023, things got serious between the two, and they have often been spotted together at events.

A source close to the couple revealed to the media portal, “They are very good at communicating with each other in a coupley sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing, more so than all the PDA.”

Earlier this year, Jenner and Chalamet were spotted attending the Golden Globes together and indulged in a little PDA, getting their fans excited.

Following the couple’s appearance at the award ceremony, a source close to the mother of two revealed that Jenner feels that the Call Me By Your Name star is the one. “[She] feels like Timothée is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating for the past two years.

