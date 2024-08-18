Will Deadpool And Wolverine Return To Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars? Theories Suggest So

Marvel’s latest release, Deadpool & Wolverine, has been breaking records at the box office. While the fans have been enjoying the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the movie, another element that has captured the audience is the iconic cameos brought in to elevate the storyline of the film.

As the movie has been creating wonders on the big screens, the duo of Reynolds and Jackman could likely return to the Marvel franchise by making an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars.

During the Marvel panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the Russo Brothers would be making a return to the director’s chair for the filming of the two upcoming Marvel movies, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to the theories based on the Marvel storyline, Deadpool and Wolverine will join the Avengers’ clan to fight the evil of Dr. Doom. However, with the whole switching of timelines that has been going on in the franchise, the audience will likely get to see Wade Wilson bringing in his X-Force Army to help the Avengers in their fight.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine have been filled with Easter eggs, and one of them is Reynolds’ character dying in the lap of Thor, while the God of Thunder is seen crying. The assumptions made over the scene are that the viewers could see the end of the hero in a red suit as he fights the battle in Secret Wars. Another theory suggests that, ultimately, Deadpool turns out to be one of the Avengers by the end of his journey in Marvel.

Apart from the theories, the upcoming Marvel movies, including Doomsday and Secret Wars, will see the return of Thor, Dr. Strange, Spiderman, and Hulk to gang up against Victor van Doom, who has risen to destroy the human race and its surroundings.

Moreover, the MCU has also announced the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, but in the villainous suit of Dr. Doom. The fans are still wondering how the studios will connect the two completely opposite characters in the movies to make it believable for the audience and do justice to the iconic character of Iron Man.

Downey Jr. as Victor van Doom will be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday and will reprise the character again in Secret Wars. The movies are scheduled to release in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

