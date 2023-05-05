Sonia Pizarro passes away at 60: 5 things to know about reality star show

Sonia Pizarro, a known reality television star, passed away on May 4, 2023 at the age of 60. Though no official cause of death is given, the reality star suffered from serious health issues which can be a contributing factor for his death. Here is everything we know about Operation Repo star.

5 things about Sonia Pizarro

1. Sonia Pizarro’s work

Sonia Pizarro was a well-known television star who rose to fame with her role in Operation Repo in the early years of 2010. She had also starred in movies like Repo Chick and Followed.

2. Sonia Pizarro’s marriage

Pizarro was married to fellow Operation Repo star Froylan Tercero, but since then they have divorced. After Sonia’s death, Tercero told TMZ, ‘She will always have a place in my heart and on my body since I still have her name tattooed on my stomach. Sonia we love you and I will honor you with all the good mementos you gave me, thank you and I love you’.

3. Sonia Pizarro’s health struggles

In 2018, Pizarro was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. This incident left her unable to speak with limited basic motor function in recent years.

4. Sonia Pizarro’s death

Sonia Pizarro’s death was first confirmed by her niece Lyndah Pizarro, however she did not confirm the actress’ cause of death. Lyndah told TMZ that her aunt died in her sleep at her Arizona home on May 4, 2023.

Sonia is survived by three kids – Ruby, Robert, and Froylan Jr. along with three grandkids.

5. Fans tribute

As the news of her death was announced, fans took to social media to pay their tributes. One user wrote, ‘May she rest in peace. I enjoyed watching her on the show’.

