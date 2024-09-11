Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Predicts Breaking-Up With Wife Jordyn Blum 5 Years Before Cheating; Welcomes Child with Mistress

According to Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, there was never a doubt that marriage to Jordyn Blum was doomed way before it even happened. In a 2007 interview, Grohl described how he met Blum at the Sunset Marquis bar in West Hollywood in 2001 and how they first came to see each other.

Under the influence of the lovely woman and knowing that he was in some kind of competition, Grohl started to drink heavily that night with his Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. While most men would have been intimidated and impressed by her, Grohl used jokes saying that Blum looked like his ‘future ex-wife’.

The rock star told Q Magazine, "And by the end of the night I was pissed and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife." Although the comment was made in passing, it did not discourage Blum. She gave Grohl her number and cheekily wrote ‘Jordyn, your future ex-wife” next to it.

Although Grohl and Blum were initially reluctant to marry, they did get hitched in 2003. The couple subsequently had children and now have three daughters: Violet, who is 18, Harper, aged 15, and Ophelia who is 10 years old.

For many years, Grohl dedicated himself to the family unit, a role that he was proud of and spoke to the media about it as well as seen in various interviews during this period. He narrated that it was particularly Blum who made him take the parenting classes, and he did so with a positive attitude toward the idea of being married.

But Grohl’s marriage to Blum was not the first marriage. In 1994, he married his first wife, photographer Jennifer Youngblood. Their relationship ended in divorce after it was reported Grohl had an extramarital affair. This behavior pattern was repeated again in the second marriage.

Lately, it has been learned from Grohl himself that he had been cheating on his wife. He has admitted on his social network that he has welcomed a child with another woman. He revealed on social media, "I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her." In his public statement, Dave Grohl confirmed that he has a daughter from a relationship outside marriage and wishes to take care of the child as a father.

