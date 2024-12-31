Star Wars Actor Angus MacInnes Passes Away; Know What Role He Played In Highly Acclaimed Space Opera

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Angus MacInnes, a prolific actor who has always charmed audiences with his fabulous portrayal of characters in the highly acclaimed Star Wars movies, passed away this month. The news was first revealed via a family statement posted on social media.

For those who do not know, MacInnes, who was born in 1947, was seen in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope as well as recently in the 2016 entry Rogue One.

Taking to Facebook, the family of MacInnes posted, “To all Angus’ fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this: Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor, died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love.”

A cause of death was not stated.

The post further stated that Angus MacInnes had a special place for Star Wars fans in his heart. Adding that the actor loved meeting the people cherishing the space opera at conventions, the family also mentioned that MacInnes loved hearing the stories of fans and enjoyed the passion that each of them shared with him being a die-hard.

“His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide,” MacInnes’s family mentioned in the post.

Having a significant impact on the film industry, Angus MacInnes spent decades being a part of great entries. His highly acclaimed roles were Gold Leader and Jon “Dutch” Vander in the space opera features.

Besides being a part of the grand franchise brought up by George Lucas, his other credits include the Harrison Ford-starring 1985 crime thriller Witness. Moreover, Angus MacInnes was even seen alongside Tom Hanks in the historical thriller Captain Phillips, as well as the sci-fi movie Judge Dredd.

He even played a role in Hellboy, directed by Guillermo del Toro, and had a small role in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut.

