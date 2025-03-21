Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Update: Netflix Executive Drops Major Spoiler For Show Starring Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things is heading towards its final leg with season 5. The series finale is soon to hit the digital screens, with the original cast members reprising their roles. Ahead of the show coming to the streaming platform, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos revealed a major update about the Sadie Sink starrer.

In a conversation with Variety, Ted revealed that the audiences will have a hard and emotional time saying goodbye to their favorite characters.

Sarandos shared that he knows how the show ends, and “there won’t be a dry eye.” He reflected upon the universe of Stranger Things that has been created in different mediums.

Adding to his statements, the CEO of the streaming platform revealed, "I think Stranger Things is a big universe. You see it in novelizations of the story and the characters; you see it in consumer products; you see it in the live stage show, which is a prequel to Stranger Things, which is playing hugely successfully on the West End now, and it’s going to be opening on Broadway in a few months.”

He added that the end of the show will be incredible for the viewers and lovers of the show.

As for the final season of the series, the show will include eight episodes and the fans could expect some new faces to be introduced. The cast members include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, David Harbour and Natalia Dyer.

Advertisement

For the new members joining the stellar cast, it is reported that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux will step in to portray the new characters.

According to reports, the show will be released in two parts. The first to sixth episodes will be released on October 10, and the final two episodes will hit the screens on November 27.