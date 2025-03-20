Millie Bobby Brown-Finn Wolfhard's Stranger Things Season 5: Know All Episode Titles, Time Jump Arc, and 2025 Premiere Date
Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will premiere in 2025, marking the final chapter of the hit series. A new teaser video reveals all eight episode titles and much more.
Netflix has officially confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will debut in 2025. The announcement came on Stranger Things Day, November 6, when fans worldwide celebrated the show's legacy.
The final season has faced delays due to Hollywood strikes, but production has now wrapped. Along with the premiere date, Netflix also released a teaser video revealing all eight episode titles, increasing anticipation for the series finale.
The first episode, The Crawl, was initially teased in 2022 and will set the stage for the final season. Episode 2, The Vanishing of _____, appears to reference the series' first episode, The Vanishing of Will Byers, possibly hinting at another disappearance.
Episode 3, The Turnbow Trap, might connect to a business seen in the Upside Down, while Episode 4, Sorcerer, draws inspiration from the show's Dungeons & Dragons themes.
Episode 5, Shock Jock, is likely a reference to the controversial radio hosts of the 1980s. Fans noticed cast members filming at an abandoned radio station earlier this year, adding to speculation. Episode 6, Escape from Camazotz, seems to reference A Wrinkle in Time, where Camazotz represents a mind-controlling villain.
Episode 7, The Bridge, suggests a deeper connection between the real world and the Upside Down. The final episode, The Rightside Up, is a clear callback to the Upside Down, hinting at a major turning point for the series.
Season 5 will take place in November 1987, shifting from Stranger Things Season 4’s March 1986 setting as per Variety. The time jump could help address the aging of the cast, who started the show as children in 2016 but are now in their 20s and 30s.
Production was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, but filming has now concluded. The upcoming season will bring Stranger Things to an end, marking the conclusion of a story that began with Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance on November 6, 1983.
