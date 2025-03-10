Sadie Sink Opens Up About Filming Stranger Things' Final Episode: 'I Cried So Much'

Sadie Sink has shared her experience filming the series finale of Stranger Things, nearly eight years after joining the hit Netflix show. In an interview, Sink revealed how emotional the final day on set was for her and the rest of the cast.

"I haven’t seen anything from it yet," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "I’m very curious, though. It’s going to be super emotional, so I’m ready to cry with everyone."

She added that she cried so much during filming that her eyes became extremely puffy. "They had never been like that before, and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes."

Sink isn't the only one who felt the weight of saying goodbye. Her co-stars have also spoken about how emotional it was to wrap up the series.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, previously shared that the final table read was a powerful moment. He noted how much the young cast had grown over the years.

Sink mentioned that she was able to take home a few sentimental items from her character Max Mayfield’s wardrobe. She shared that she kept Max’s Walkman and shoes, and the crew also gifted her the character’s skateboard, which she found especially meaningful.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the show's last, with eight episodes concluding the story. While plot details remain secret, it has been confirmed that the season will take place in the fall of 1987, more than a year after the events of Season 4.

The main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, and more, will return for the finale.

The series is created by Matt and Ross Duffer, who also serve as executive producers and directors. Shawn Levy, known for Deadpool & Wolverine, is also involved in directing some episodes.

While fans wait for the final season of Stranger Things, Sink is staying busy with other projects. She recently premiered O’Dessa, a post-apocalyptic rock opera, at SXSW in Austin, Texas. The film, streaming on Hulu from March 20, stars Sink as a farm girl on a journey to retrieve a family heirloom and save her true love.