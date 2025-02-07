Stranger Things Season 5 Release: 2025 Premiere of Millie Bobby Brown Starrer Confirmed by Duffer Brothers

The upcoming fifth season of Stranger Things easily makes the series one of the most highly anticipated shows. While the fans are growing weary day by day, thinking about when they will be able to see the next outing coming forth, the creators of Stranger Things have spilled the beans about the production.

Talking at the SDAC TVfest, both the creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, who are also known as the Duffer brothers, mentioned the expected timeline for the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

Stating that the whole crew is “focused on visual effects sequences right now. We started back in January, so it's going well. We're actually ahead of schedule, which is rare for us, so that's great."

During their time on the panel, the creators then also added, "It's coming this year."

While, as per Collider, the crowd burst into thunderous applause, all filled with excitement, the two brothers, Ross and Matt Duffer, also mentioned that the outing is still far away.

However, the fans can rest knowing that they won't have to wait until 2026 for even more action coming from the intriguing world of Stranger Things.

For those who are well-versed with the science fiction horror series, the TV show is much more than what it seems. Its previous and fourth seasons were widely appreciated for having a super engaging storyline and a whopping runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes for its finale.

This made the above-mentioned episode the longest ever for a series. Meanwhile, the cast and the crew of the series in the discussion have also reflected on how the upcoming season could hold the same importance and excitement in the storyline.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays the character of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, mentioned that some episodes of the new season will have a 45 to 50-minute runtime.