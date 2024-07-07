‘More Years Of Love And Chaos': Heather Rae And Tarek El Moussa Celebrates 'Meetaversary' With Loving Post; See HERE

Heather and Tarek El Moussa took to their Instagram accounts to celebrate their fifth meetaversary on July 4, 2024. Exactly five years ago, the duo first met each other and subsequently got entangled in a romantic relationship. Heather and Tarek El Moussa are currently married and share a baby boy. Here’s all you need to know about their recent Meetaversay celebration.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa celebrated their fifth meetaversary

The couple shared a joint Instagram post, with heartwarming carousels as they penned down an emotional message. In the first photo, the couple can be seen on a yacht holding the flag of the United States. The subsequent photos share the rejoicing moment between Heather and Tarek El Moussa as they enjoy their seaside trip.

The couple also shared their family photo featuring their cute baby boy along with Moussa’s son and daughter from his past relationship with Christina Hall. In the last photo of the carousel, the couple can be spotted sharing a kiss. Reflecting upon their five-year journey together, the duo noted how their relationship progressed in the post’s caption.

“Five years ago, our journey began. From engagement to marriage, welcoming our baby, and all the adventures in between. With every year, we’ve grown together, learned together, and discovered new things about each other. We’ve navigated the toughest times and cherished the best ones. Marriage & relationships take nurturing, navigating & really good communication! Here’s to our meetaversary and many more years of love and chaos,” the caption read.

How did Heather and Tarek El Moussa first meet each other

Heather and Tarek El Moussa first met each other on July 4, 2019, as Heather made her appearance on Tarek’s boat to meet her friend. The HGTV's Flip or Flop host wasted no time and asked Heather out for a drink, marking the commencement of their relationship together. The duo got engaged in July 2020 and subsequently exchanged their marriage vows on October 23, 2021.

Talking about her marriage, Heather then revealed in her conversation with PEOPLE, that she believes her husband is her best and they are truly soul mates meant for each other. The Playmate Playback star went ahead and stated that her relationship with Tarek El Moussa is something that she always dreamt of.

Heather shared, "We're best friends, we're true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special. It's the love I've always dreamed of my whole life."

Heather and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first kid, a baby boy named Tristan, together in January 2023. The couple will be soon seen competing against Christina and her hubby, Josh Hall, in a new HGTV series called, The Flip Off. The show is expected to premiere in early 2025.

