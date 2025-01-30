Sydney Sweeney Joins Freida McFadden’s Thriller The Housemaid: Find Cast, Release Date, & Plot Details Inside

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are starring in the upcoming film adaptation of the best-selling psychological thriller The Housemaid by Freida McFadden. The highly anticipated movie is to be directed by Paul Feig and is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

The Housemaid is the story of Millie, to be played by Sweeney, a poor young woman who becomes a live-in housemaid for the rich couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew to be played by It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar. However, Millie finds out that her employers have some dark and dangerous secrets.

The movie follows McFadden's 2022 novel that stayed on the list of The New York Times Best Sellers for weeks and won an International Thriller Writers award in 2023.

McFadden will act as an executive producer, who will work with Seyfried and Sweeney for the project. The author said she was over the moon at the adaptation when she expressed her joy on social media.

"I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!" the author wrote on Instagram.

McFadden added, "@Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!! I’m so honored and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!!"

Feig, the famed director of Bridesmaids, and A Simple Favor also expressed his excitement upon joining the project. He wrote on social media, "So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way."

Apart from Sydney Sweeney, and Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone (365 Days) will star as Enzo, and Indiana Elle will play an unspecified role. The Housemaid will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025.