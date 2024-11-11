Taylor Swift Corrects Her Security Guard’s Manners By Doing THIS As She Arrives At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift made a subtle but pointed correction to her security guard's manners on November 10, 2024, as she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The moment, which was caught on video, saw Taylor politely requesting her security guard to adjust his approach with photographers. The interaction quickly gained attention, showcasing the pop star’s friendly yet assertive nature.

As Taylor arrived at the stadium, stepping off the shuttle, a security guard for the singer, who is often referred to as the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived singer, was heard shouting at photographers to stay back.

In response, Taylor, with a smile on her face, addressed the guard with a gentle correction, saying, “Stay back, please.” The moment was captured in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan.

For the Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos, Taylor turned heads with her stylish outfit. The singer wore a black corset paired with a black and red houndstooth blazer and a mini skirt.

She completed the look with knee-high boots, striking a balance between casual and chic. This appearance was one of many she has made at Chiefs' home games during the 2024 NFL season.

In addition to attending Travis’ game, Taylor has been reflecting on her ongoing Eras Tour. Following her sold-out performances at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where she performed three shows during the first weekend of November, she took to Instagram to share her gratitude with fans.

Taylor wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour. Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy.” She went on to describe the weekend as a dreamscape and thanked her fans for their support during the final U.S. shows of her tour.

In her post, Taylor also reminded her followers to vote in the upcoming U.S. election, encouraging them to take action on November 5. She finished by noting that only nine shows remained on the tour, with the next stop being in Toronto for six shows. The Grammy-winning artist has been busy both on tour and supporting Travis.

