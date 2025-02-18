Taylor Swift Tops the IFPI List For Third Consecutive Year; Drake and SEVENTEEN Follow

Taylor Swift has claimed the title of IFPI’s Best-Selling Global Recording Artist of the Year for the fifth time. Moreover, she has topped the list for the third consecutive year, surpassing rapper Drake and K-pop group SEVENTEEN, who secured the second and third positions, respectively.

With the Grammy-winning singer crowned as the number one artist, she has dominated across all platforms, from physical sales to downloads and streaming services.

Previously, Swift earned this title in 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Following the launch of her highly successful Eras Tour, the Karma singer released her seventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album shattered multiple records within days of its release, solidifying her position at the top of the IFPI list.

Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI, stated: “We are immensely proud to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award to Taylor Swift for the fifth time, as she continues to redefine the limits of global success.”

She further added, “This has been a huge year for Taylor, and it has been incredible to see the extent to which fans all over the world are connecting with her superb catalog of music.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been etched in music history, with the Bad Blood singer breaking records with ticket sales. Following this unprecedented success, economists and analysts coined the term The Taylor Swift Effect, describing the significant boost in a country’s economy after her performances.

Amidst her soaring popularity and dominance on the IFPI list, Swift has also seen an evolution in her personal life, as she is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.