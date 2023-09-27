Laura Prepon’s Plastic Surgery: What’s Real And What’s Rumor?

Laura Prepon, a familiar face in the entertainment world, has seen her appearance undergo intriguing transformations over the years. As a talented actress known for her roles in hit TV series like "That '70s Show" and "Orange Is the New Black," Prepon has long captured the attention of both fans and critics. However, since the actress's appearance has changed over her career, there have been speculations and discussions concerning potential Laura Prepon’s plastic surgery. At 43 years old, Prepon continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma. While she has never openly confirmed the plastic surgery rumors, her noticeable transformation over the years often serves as compelling evidence to some. In the ever-watchful eye of Hollywood, where appearances are scrutinized, Prepon's journey highlights the complexities faced by celebrities regarding their public image and personal choices.

Who Is Laura Prepon?

Laura Prepon is an American actress, born on March 7, 1980, in Watchung, New Jersey, USA. She was raised in a Catholic household by her mother, Marjorie, a high school teacher, and her father, Michael Prepon, an orthopedic surgeon. She attended Cedar Hill Preparatory School and developed a passion for ballet, performing with the Essex County Ballet Company. Afterward, she pursued her interest in drama, moving to New York City to study at the LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts.

Soon, she achieved widespread recognition for her role as Donna Pinciotti in the popular TV series "That '70s Show," which aired from 1998 to 2006, where her sharp wit and charismatic presence made her a fan favorite. Building on this success, Prepon continued to make a significant impact in the entertainment industry, notably portraying Alex Vause in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black" from 2013 to 2019. Her performance in this role earned praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Did Laura Prepon Have Plastic Surgery?

Laura Prepon, the mother of two young children, has been candid about her approach to maintaining her natural appearance. While she has not confirmed any plastic surgery procedures, it is worth noting that public perception often speculates that her face enhancements over the years may be attributed to cosmetic surgery which might include cheek implants, lip fillers, or even a face-lift. Nevertheless, Prepon's emphasis as per her, lies in finding moments of self-care amid her busy schedule. She opts for brief 10-minute increments to recharge and unwind. Her routine includes moments of relaxation where she simply closes her eyes, allowing herself to detach from work-related concerns. Her approach reflects a commitment to holistic well-being, prioritizing self-care methods other than invasive procedures as her way of preserving her natural beauty.

In 2021, the actress revealed her passion for homemade chicken stock, emphasizing its role in her daily meals, to US Weekly. Laura enjoys the comfort of a warm, hearty bowl of homemade chicken soup and makes a fresh batch of broth weekly to nourish herself and her family. She doesn't just prioritize her taste buds but also maintains her skin and body's health with nutrient-rich shakes. These shakes contain protein powder, yogurt, greens, almond milk, fruit, and honey, serving as quick and wholesome meal options in her daily routine. Laura's dedication to both taste and nutrition underscores her commitment to a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with E! News, Laura Prepon even spoke about her past struggles with body image, including injecting hormones in a desperate quest for a particular appearance, which backfired. Although not confirming any plastic surgeries, her revelations shed light on the pressures faced by Hollywood actors and societal standards. Despite her journey towards a healthier life through her book "The Stash Plan," she advised young actors to embrace their true selves, emphasizing self-acceptance in an industry that often magnifies external ideals.

What Plastic Surgery Has Laura Prepon Had?

With all of that being said, it is still undeniable that Laura Prepon’s plastic surgery has been a topic of gossip and speculation over the years. Numerous discussions have revolved around the possibility of her undergoing procedures such as a nose job, breast augmentation, and various fillers. So, let us look into some of the potential cosmetic surgeries that have been rumored in her case.

1. Rhinoplasty or Nose Job:

Speculation about Laura Prepon's nose job arises from the noticeable changes in the physical appearance of her nose over the years. Observers have pointed out that her nose has undergone a transformation in terms of both size and shape. In the past, her nose appeared somewhat bulbous and less defined, particularly in the tip area. However, in more recent years, her nose seems to have taken on a more well-defined and refined look, with a noticeable pinch in the tip area.

2. Breast Augmentation:

Laura Prepon has faced criticism regarding the possibility of a breast augmentation procedure. Rumors about her breast augmentation have emerged due to noticeable differences in her breast size and shape over time. Some observers have pointed out that her breasts appear fuller and more shapely in recent appearances, compared to earlier in her career. While there has been no official confirmation of such a procedure from Prepon, the observed changes in her breast size and shape have led to discussions about potential breast augmentation.

3. Dermal Fillers:

Whenever you wonder “What did Laura Prepon do to her face?” we are quite certain of the response. She had consented during an interview to have hormones injected, which are also known as dermal fillers, to achieve a particular look. Dermal fillers are non-surgical cosmetic treatments that involve injecting substances like hyaluronic acid into specific areas of the face to add volume, reduce wrinkles, and enhance fuller cheeks, and facial contours. (1) Prepon's acknowledgment of using dermal or facial fillers reflects her openness about certain cosmetic procedures while maintaining privacy regarding others.

Advertisement

4. Cosmetic Dentistry:

Speculation has even arisen concerning Laura Prepon's teeth, which appear to have undergone significant changes over the years. A noticeable transformation can be observed when comparing her current dental appearance to her earlier days on "That '70s Show." In older photos, it is evident that her bottom row of teeth was somewhat crooked. The transformation seems to include not only straighter teeth but also a notably whiter shade.

Fans React on Twitter to Laura Prepon’s Plastic Surgery

Despite Laura Prepon's consistent denials of undergoing plastic surgery, both her fans and critics have engaged in speculation regarding her cosmetic enhancements. Let us explore some of the conjecture surrounding Laura Prepon's plastic surgery choices.

Can someone explain to me what happened to Laura Prepon's face? It looks like really bad plastic surgery. https://t.co/SHBtPMPzhg — claudia💙🔮🌺 (@claudi_day09) April 27, 2015

Are we not gonna talk about how scary Laura Prepon looks in all her YouTube videos? Terrible plastic surgery and veneers. Total horse teeth the shade of a toilet bowl. — bakedontheland (@bakedontheland) March 24, 2020

I told my partner I need to tell him something he doesn't know. Showed him a picture of a blonde Laura Prepon and said it was me before plastic surgery.



He spent two minutes looking for what I've changed in my face before realizing that's not my picture 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Katie The Russian (@KatieTheRussian) July 22, 2021

Laura Prepon looks like a lizard due to all that plastic surgery. And probably Scientology too. — Mark Madden Clips (@MarkMaddenClips) February 2, 2023

Laura Prepon’s Before And After Plastic Surgery Photos

Before:

After:

Conclusion

In the world of Hollywood, where appearances often come under intense scrutiny, Laura Prepon's plastic surgery journey has remained a topic of fascination. While she has denied certain procedures and openly discussed others, the speculations and discussions surrounding her transformations continue. Whether or not she has undergone plastic surgery, her unwavering talent in acting has always shone brightly, and despite the rumors and denials, her face continues to radiate her natural charisma. Ultimately, the discussion surrounding her plastic surgery reflects the broader conversation about body image, self-acceptance, and the ever-evolving standards of beauty in today's world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Renée Zellweger’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Fact or Fiction?

Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza's Plastic Surgery: Unveiling the Transformations

Exploring Anna Faris’s Plastic Surgery Overtime