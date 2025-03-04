The Bold and the Beautiful March 3 Episode Recap: Hope is Heartbroken Over Carter’s Betrayal

There was a lot to unpack in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Monday, March 3rd. In the previous episode of the series, we witnessed Hope walking into Carter’s office and catching him kissing Daphne.

Hope is heartbroken over Carter’s betrayal. But little does she and Carter know that seducing the latter was a part of Daphne, Steffy, and Ridge’s plan to get Forrester Creations back. They initially planned to seduce Carter, break him and Hope up, and use his heartbreak to take over the company.

However, after the heated confrontation between him and Ridge, Carter felt guilty about the company takeover. That’s when they changed the plan to use his guilt and get him to return the company to Ridge. The plan is half successful already, and if their conspiracy stays hidden, Carter might give up the company sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Finn and Luna confront each other. In the previous episode, the latter breaks down over her past misdeeds and apologizes to Finn for almost killing his wife, Steffy. Finn, who had recently discovered that Luna was his biological daughter, couldn’t hold back his tears while watching her cry.

In this episode, he sympathizes with Luna despite everything she’s done in her past. She explained that she turned out the way she did because of the lack of positive influence or a mature figure in her life growing up. Finn understood where she came from and apologized for not knowing the truth earlier.

Advertisement

Luna assumed Finn cried because he felt bad about her terrible childhood, but the reality was something else. Later, he musters up the courage to tell her she’s his daughter. That’s the cliffhanger for this episode.

Will Luna have a second chance at life with a real father looking after her, or will she go back to her old habits? Stay tuned for more!