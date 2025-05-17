The Bold and the Beautiful May 16 Episode Recap: Liam Wants Hope to Be With Carter Amid His Health Conditions

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Taylor and Finn consoling Steffy at the Cliff House. The latter is upset about telling the truth to Hope, despite Liam’s refusal. The other duo, however, claims that she did the right thing and discusses the future of Liam.

Advertisement

With Taylor also knowing the truth about Liam’s health conditions, the trio promises to not spread the word anymore.

As for Liam, he is with Hope while she tries to win him back. However, Liam has got other things in mind. He pushes Hope towards Carter. He tells Hope that she could chase happiness with Carter, as he does not have much time to live.

The duo went on to talk about their past again. The first time they met, they fell in love and gave each other a tough time while still wanting to be together. Liam again switched the topic to Carter and reminded Hope of how she looks at the latter. Then he pushes Hope out of the door, sending her to go find Carter.

In the design room, Daphne Rose gets an earful from Brooke, who asks her to stay out of his personal matters. She reaches out to Carter, who is upset about Hope. With other intentions in her mind, Rose is more than happy to be with Carter and console him.

Advertisement

Daphne Rose accompanied Carter to her abode, where he even cooked for her while venting about Hope and Liam.

Seeing Carter vulnerable, Daphne Rose yet again made advances, and this time, he did not back away either.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter Give Up on Hope and Finally Choose Daphne?