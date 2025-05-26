The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Carter’s Big Move Win Hope’s Heart or Push Her Away?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 26, 2025, promise emotional turbulence and life-altering decisions. Carter Walton gears up for a romantic leap, Daphne Rose contemplates a heartbreaking departure, and John “Finn” Finnegan pressures Liam Spencer to confront his fate. Buckle up—this episode is all about choices, consequences, and the courage to face what comes next.

Advertisement

In a dramatic turn, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) plans to make a grand gesture to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), his rekindled flame. Having felt hollow during their separation, Carter now seems determined to prove his commitment. Rumors swirl about a possible proposal—one that could either cement their future or mirror the heartbreak of Hope’s past rejection of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Will Carter’s bold move be met with love… or hesitation?

Meanwhile, Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) reels from Carter’s declaration that Hope—not her—is the woman he wants to spend his life with. Having bared her heart, Daphne is crushed and sets her sights on leaving Los Angeles. Deuce Stevens (Tom Arnold), her loyal friend and ride to the airport, might just try to change her mind. Will Daphne give up, or will Deuce convince her to fight for her love?

Elsewhere, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) approaches Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with a heavy request. While Liam faces a terminal diagnosis, Finn urges him to come clean with the people who love him—especially since Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is emotionally unraveling from keeping the secret. With time slipping away, Finn’s appeal is a push for honesty, healing, and maybe closure.

Advertisement

As Liam debates a dangerous procedure that could extend his life, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The surgery might buy him time but at the cost of severe complications—or even more suffering. Liam struggles with the impossible decision: fight for more time or make peace with what he has left?

Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brings love, heartbreak, and the fight for second chances. Will Carter's leap of faith bring him closer to Hope—or drive a wedge between them? Can Daphne walk away without a fight? And will Liam find the courage to tell the truth before it’s too late? Tune in to see whose hearts will break and whose will beat stronger than ever.