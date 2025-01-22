The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn’s Discovery and Jack’s Paternity Test Change Everything?

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will help her husband, John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), make a surprising discovery about his parents on Wednesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn has been grappling with his feelings over Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) divorce, believing there was no hope for reconciliation. However, Steffy might change his mind.

Steffy could encourage Finn to consider the possibility of reuniting his parents. She may remind him that Jack and Li share a strong history and that Finn could be the key to helping them mend their relationship. This realization might motivate Finn to take steps to repair the family dynamic if he believes there’s still hope.

Meanwhile, Li will remain focused on uncovering what she believes to be a major secret. She suspects that Jack had an affair with Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) years ago and that Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is their love child. However, Jack and Poppy are adamant that no affair took place.

To settle the matter, Jack will agree to take a paternity test, aiming to prove that Luna is not his biological daughter. Despite Jack and Poppy’s denial, Li will continue to believe her suspicions are correct. The results of the paternity test are expected to bring new twists later in the week, potentially revealing an entirely different truth.

As the DNA test progresses, questions will arise about Luna’s biological father. If Jack is proven not to be the father, other possibilities will come into focus. Could Finn himself be connected to this mystery, or is there another explanation for Luna’s parentage?

Viewers can expect more revelations in the days to come as the storyline unravels and brings new challenges for Li, Jack, and potentially Finn. The results may not align with Li’s expectations, leaving her to reassess her conclusions.

Elsewhere, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will continue to isolate himself at the Spencer mansion. His son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), will try to understand Bill’s odd behavior, but Bill will avoid sharing the real reason behind his actions.

Bill is working to keep Luna’s legal issues under wraps, including her house arrest arrangements. However, his secrecy will leave Liam puzzled. Fans can anticipate the truth about Luna’s situation coming to light soon, as Bill’s efforts to conceal the matter are unlikely to last.

