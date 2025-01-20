The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Plan and Bill’s Secret Change Everything This Week?

The upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful promises intense drama and shocking twists. From secret alliances to explosive rivalries, here’s what fans can expect on January 20.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is stepping up her game at Forrester Creations. She’s using Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) and her new perfume line to gain an upper hand.

Daphne, however, isn’t just a fresh face in the business; she’s secretly working for Steffy with plans to undermine Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Steffy’s ultimate goal is to ruin Carter’s relationship with Hope while restoring her family’s control over Forrester Creations. As Daphne moves forward with their plans, Steffy grows more confident.

She’s still waiting on the green light for her Forrester comeback, which could make her the company’s new president. Steffy is banking on her rivals being too distracted by her actions to notice Daphne’s sabotage.

Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) are reigniting their long-standing feud. This week, their rivalry will take a dramatic turn during another heated confrontation. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be caught in the middle of their clash but seems ready to lean toward Taylor.

Ridge may strengthen his commitment to Taylor and their plans to live together, adding another layer of tension between the two women. Fans of the show can expect more intense moments as Brooke and Taylor continue their battle.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) finds himself in a precarious situation as his secret about Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) comes under threat. Luna is no longer in prison, thanks to Bill putting her on house arrest at the Spencer mansion.

However, the Nozawa sisters may try to visit Luna in jail, only to discover she’s not there. This revelation could jeopardize Bill’s efforts to protect her.

Meanwhile, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is working on a new paternity test for Luna. Tom Starr (Clint Howard) has been ruled out as Luna’s father, raising questions about her true parentage.

Li will push Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) to admit Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is Luna’s biological father. This could lead to more revelations about Jack’s past relationship with Poppy.

