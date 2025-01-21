The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Plan Work and Li Uncover the Truth About Luna’s Father?

The Bold and the Beautiful returns on Tuesday, January 21, with fresh drama following Monday’s preemption for presidential inauguration coverage.

Fans can expect intriguing twists as Steffy Forrester continues her schemes, Carter Walton faces flirtations, and Li Finnegan demands answers in a family scandal.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a conversation with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in the design office, leaving Hope feeling optimistic about Forrester Creations' future.

Hope will praise Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) vision for the company, particularly their potential collaboration with Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire).

Hope will view Daphne’s involvement as a sign of progress, unaware of the threat Daphne poses. Steffy, already supporting the perfume line, will contribute to the discussion with ideas to strengthen Hope’s confidence. Secretly, Steffy will be pleased that her plan to use Daphne to her advantage is progressing smoothly.

Meanwhile, in the main office, Carter Walton will share a moment with Daphne. She will compliment his work and subtly flirt, attempting to capture his attention. Daphne’s actions will border on seductive, but Carter may find her behavior more awkward than tempting.

Although Carter might brush off the interaction for now, Daphne will feel encouraged by her progress and report back to Steffy. Confident in her ability to sway Carter, Daphne will continue to position herself as a potential distraction.

In another part of the episode, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) will intensify her interrogation of Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park). Li suspects Poppy had an affair with Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and believes their relationship resulted in Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) birth.

Despite Li’s persistence, Poppy has not confirmed or denied the accusations. On Tuesday’s episode, Li will demand that Jack join them in her office to address the matter head-on. With both Poppy and Jack present, Li will aim to uncover the truth about Luna’s parentage.

As Li pressures Jack and Poppy for answers, the storyline could take an unexpected turn. While Li believes Jack fathered Luna, there is speculation that John 'Finn' Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) could be her biological father instead.

